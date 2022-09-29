Death notices for Sept. 24-26
North County death notices
– North County death notices for Sept. 24-25, courtesy of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:
- Sylvia Marin, 95, of Atascadero, passed away Sept. 26. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.
- Francisco Archivaldo Padallachan, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. Francisco was born on March 25. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery in Atascadero.
