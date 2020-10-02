Death notices for Sept. 26-30
–Death notices for Sept. 26-30, courtesy of Kuehl-Nickolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Marella Apple, 78, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Sept. 26. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Betty Lopez, age 76, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
