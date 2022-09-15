Death notices for Sept. 3-13

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 3-13, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Johnathan Thomas Matthews, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Johnathan was born on Jan. 29, 1942. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Diane Carol Paver-Osborne, age 57, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Diane was born on Jan. 27, 1965. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Dallas E Searles, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Dallas was born on Jan. 12, 1939. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Renee Edwards, age 98, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Renee was born on Dec. 13, 1923. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Edward Winnewisser, age 98, of Atascadeon ro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Edward was born Sept. 2, 1924. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Carie Louise Barnette, age 58, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Carie was born May 7, 1964. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jared Israel, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Jared was born May 8, 1941. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

