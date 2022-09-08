Death notices for Sept. 4-6

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 4-6, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

