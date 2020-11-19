Death notices from Blue Sky Cremation Service

–Death notices for Nov. 11 and 18, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Erika Banner, age 84, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 11.

Patrick Voepel, age 78, a resident of Atascadero, passed away Nov. 18

Arrangements under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

