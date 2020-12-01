Death notices from Blue Sky Cremation Service

–Death notices for Nov. 18-21, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Leila Robinson, age 96, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Benton Stewart, age 75, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Nov. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Eddie Perez, age 76, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Stephen Griley, age 67, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Nov. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

