Death notices from Blue Sky Cremation Service

–Death notices for Oct. 1 – Nov. 8, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jose Vazquez, age 37, a resident of San Miguel passed away on Oct. 1.

Kathleen Curley, age 96, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Oct. 9.

Carl Rambeau, age 53, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 11.

Alan Plymale, age 55, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 10.

Donald Fogo, age 44, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 21.

James Blair, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 26.

Stewart Kiel, age 41, a resident of Bradley, passed away on Nov. 8.

Sandra Speers, age 79, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Oct. 29.

Pete Mays, age 82, a resident of Paso Robles Passed away on Oct. 29.

Demetrius Johnson, age 29, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Nov. 3.

Suzanne Stavich, age 63, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 8.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related