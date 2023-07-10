Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Death reported at Lake Nacimiento Sunday 

Posted: 1:09 pm, July 10, 2023 by News Staff

Deceased identified as 57-year-old Luz Maria Ruiz of Santa Barbara

– A death was reported at Lake Nacimiento on Sunday, as confirmed by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Luz Maria Ruiz of Santa Barbara. The next of kin has been notified. The San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a helicopter landing on Sunday to take the victim to the hospital. The incident is believed to have occurred in the main marina at Lake Nacimiento.

No further details are available at this time.

 

