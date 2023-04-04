Deb McPherson named high school’s ‘2023 Teacher of the Year’

McPherson coaches color guard, leads English language development team, serves as faculty advisory for the leaders of the Black Student Union

– Deb McPherson has been named the 2023 Paso Robles High School Teacher of the Year. McPherson, who recently joined PRHS after many years at Lewis Middle School, has quickly become an integral part of the Bearcat team. She currently coaches the color guard in the fall and track and field in the spring, in addition to leading the English language development team, which supports emerging bilingual students on their path to redesignation.

As faculty advisory for the leaders of the Black Student Union, McPherson has also helped organize several field trips, demonstrating her dedication to supporting students both inside and outside the classroom, according to a newsletter sent out by the school.

McPherson’s selection highlights her service to PRHS and her dedicated work as an educator, coach, and mentor.

