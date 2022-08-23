Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero

Cause of death reportedly appears to be medically related

– This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection.

Officers arrived and located a deceased adult male. Members of the Atascadero Police Investigations Unit along with a crime scene technician responded to begin an investigation. A sheriff’s office coroner detective responded to assist as well.

The cause of death appears to be medically related, according to police and fire. Capistrano Avenue was closed for a period of time while the investigation was conducted.

No further information is available at this time.

