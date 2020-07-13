Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Deceased man found lying in the street in Morro Bay 

–On July 13 at 2:53 am, officers from the Morro Bay Police Department were called to the area of Harbor Street and Piney Way regarding a male lying in the middle of the roadway. Morro Bay Police Officers and Morro Bay Fire Department arrived on scene and discovered the male deceased.

The victim was identified at the time of the initial investigation, but his name will remain confidential until notifications to the next of kin can made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Marvos at the Morro Bay Police Department (805)772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805)549-STOP.



