Deceased man found submerged in San Luis Obispo creek 

Posted: 5:58 am, August 14, 2021 by News Staff

No foul play is being suspected at this time, investigation is on-going

–On Friday morning around 6:49 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received the report of a man in San Luis Obispo Creek under the 1000 block of Broad Street. Police and Fire responded to the area and found a deceased man submerged in a deep section of the creek. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and assisted with the investigation and retrieval of the body.

No foul play is being suspected at this time however, the investigation is on-going. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is completed. The identity of the man will be provided once next of kin have been notified.

