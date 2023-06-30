Deer Tick opening for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Vina Robles

Concert coming to Vina Robles July 15

– Deer Tick, the rock band from Providence, RI, is scheduled to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on July 15 as a supporting act for Jason Isbell.

The performance is part of their tour promoting their first album since 2017, titled ‘Emotional Contracts,’ which was produced by Dave Fridmann, known for his work with The Flaming Lips, Spoon, and Sleater-Kinney. The album, set to be released on June 16 through ATO Records, enhances its timeless rock-and-roll collection with added vitality. Noteworthy guest musicians featured on the album include Steve Berlin from Los Lobos, along with background vocals from singer/songwriters Courtney Marie Andrews and Vanessa Carlton.

Their lead single, “Forgiving Ties,” has already gained attention, debuting as the second most-added song on AAA radio. The track has received praise and support from various sources such as Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Relix, and more. Fans are encouraged to listen to additional album singles like “The Real Thing” and “Once In A Lifetime.” The full album can be privately downloaded or streamed.

The band has also released a live session video of “Forgiving Ties,” showcasing their undeniable chemistry and dynamic performance. Directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at their studio in Providence, RI, the video captures the essence of Deer Tick’s music. Fans can watch the video below:

Share To Social Media