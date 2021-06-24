Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 24, 2021
‘Deli Day’ fundraiser will benefit local programs 

Posted: 5:53 am, June 24, 2021 by News Staff

Fundraiser happening at Amy & Jaime’s Place in Templeton on Aug. 4 from 1-5 p.m.

–The JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo is partnering with Amy and Jaime’s Place in Templeton to host a “Deli Day Fundraiser” on Wednesday, Aug. 4. All proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit North County NeighborAid and Jewish Family Services of San Luis Obispo. Funds raised will provide direct care and emergency assistance to our neighbors in critical need.

Deli meals include a sandwich, Israeli salad, a Kosher pickle, and a homemade macaroon. Each meal will cost $27. Order a deli box at www.jccslo.com/north-county-deli-day. Orders need to be confirmed by Tuesday, July 20.

All items will be available for pickup at Amy & Jaime’s Place for North County residents between 1 and 5 p.m. on the day of the event. For residents of San Luis Obispo and South County, deli items will be available for pickup at the JCC Property, 875 Laureate Lane, in San Luis Obispo, between 2-4 p.m. on the day of the fundraiser.

