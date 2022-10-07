Della’s celebrates one year in downtown Paso Robles

New restaurant marks the occasion with an expanded dinner menu

– Della’s, a downtown Paso Robles restaurant offering dinner, wood-fired pizza, California cocktails, and a specialty gin bar, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary.

Established in 2021 by Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly, owners of The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar, Della’s came to be in spite of on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. “Opening a restaurant amid the uncertainty of COVID was a real challenge,” said Cameron. “But a year later we’ve found a groove and put together a great team, we’re so happy with what we’ve created. It’s a bonus that our two restaurants are right next door to one another – we love the 13th Street landscape and our Paso Robles locals and regulars have been amazingly supportive of our new venture.”

Known for wood-fired pizzas of contrasting textures and flavors made with 72-hour cold-fermented dough and finished in an authentic Fiero Forni wood-burning oven, Della’s turns out crowd favorites such as The Girl Crush (tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey) and the Carte Blanche (buffalo mozzarella, basil, Castelvetrano olives, parmesan, garlic, Calabrian chili). In addition, Chef Cory Bidwell’s menu includes a list of entrees including steak au poivre, linguine and clams, and oak-roasted beef and pork bolognese.

“We launched a streamlined menu to start,” said Bidwell. “We felt it was important to first focus on precision when working with something as high-touch as wood-fired pizza. Now, with a nod to what our guests love about The Hatch, we’ve expanded the menu to include other beautiful dishes that can be passed and shared around a table.”

The house cocktail and gin and tonic lists evolve continually, current best-sellers include the Cali Paloma (blanco tequila, sage smoke, grapefruit, soda) and the Lumberjack (bourbon, pine, Bruto Americano, ginger beer). Della’s gin bar offers over 50 local, domestic and international gins, along with various tonics and aromatics in a build-your-own format.

“The Hatch is our whiskey bar and Della’s is our gin joint,” said Connolly. “The gin landscape has blown up over the last few years, especially locally and regionally for us here in California. While we offer a full bar at Della’s and cocktails for a wide range of palates, it’s been fun to focus on a spirit that’s experiencing a heyday.”

For more information about the restaurant, call (805) 369-2535 or visit www.dellaspasorobles.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related