Delta Liquid Energy announces annual holiday donation drive

Drive will continue until Dec. 14

– Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is stepping up again to collect donations for those in need during the holiday season. Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to these organizations based on their needs.

The drives started Nov. 1 and will continue until Tuesday, Dec. 14 for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This year, the drive will contribute to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities they were collected in. Last year, Delta Liquid Energy pledged $7,500 company-wide to these organizations, donating toys and non-perishable food items. This year Delta Liquid Energy has committed to donating an equal amount company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations.

For the year of 2021, the drive will be accepting donations in person and shipped directly to offices. Simply shop at your favorite online retailer and use the office as your shipping address. Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will hand deliver to the location of your choosing. Please check with your local store for availability of this service.

Locations accepting donations:

1960 Ramada Drive Paso Robles, CA 93446 – accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages

755 Blosser Road Santa Maria, CA 93458 – accepting non-perishable food items. Please donate via their virtual food

drive here: https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/DeltaLiquidEnergy1

1620 Lemonwood Drive Santa Paula, CA 93060 – accepting new, unwrapped toys & non-perishable food items

42165 North Sierra Hwy Lancaster, CA 93535 – accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages

321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A Farmersville, CA 93223 – accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages. Please find their

Amazon wish list here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2FFRTTTLOG70H?ref_=wl_share

3400 Buck Owens Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93308 –accepting non-perishable food items

5100 Lake Isabella Blvd. Lake Isabella, CA 93240 –accepting non-perishable food items

1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B Tehachapi, CA 93561 –accepting gift cards for teens

To learn more or to contribute ideas for community involvement, visit: www.deltaliquidenergy.com/about-us/community-partnerships/

