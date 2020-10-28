Delta Liquid Energy announces return of holiday donation drive

–Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is stepping up again this year to collect donations for those in need during the holiday season. Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to these organizations based on their needs.

The drives will be starting Nov. 1, and will continue until Monday, Dec. 14, for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This year, they will contribute to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities they were collected in. Last year, Delta Liquid Energy pledged $5,000 company-wide to these organizations, donating toys and non-perishable food items. This year, they have committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations.

For the year of 2020, in order to comply with the health and safety standards surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, they will be accepting donations in person and shipped directly to their offices. Simply shop at your favorite online retailer and use their office as your shipping address. Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will hand-deliver to the location of your choosing. Please check with your local store for availability of this service.

Locations accepting donations:

1960 Ramada Drive Paso Robles, CA 93446 –accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages

755 Blosser Road Santa Maria, CA 93458 – accepting non-perishable food items (a virtual food drive has been established for those who would like to donate online)

1620 Lemonwood Drive Santa Paula, CA 93060 – accepting new, unwrapped toys & non-perishable food items

42165 North Sierra Hwy Lancaster, CA 93535 – accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages

321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A Farmersville, CA 93223 – accepting gifts and gift cards for teens

3400 Buck Owens Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93308 –accepting non-perishable food items

5100 Lake Isabella Blvd. Lake Isabella, CA 93240 –accepting non-perishable food items

1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B Tehachapi, CA 93561 –accepting gift cards for teens

