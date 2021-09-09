Denied Creston cannabis project will be appealed at hearing

Creston Community Alliance to ask board of supervisors to deny appeal

–On Tuesday, Sept 14, starting at 9 a.m., the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is considering an appeal of a denied Minor Use Permit to establish two acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation canopy, ancillary distribution, 2,500 square-foot compost area, security fencing, equipment, water tanks and access improvements that would be located at 4150 North Ryan Road, 2.25 miles northeast of the community of Creston.

The hearing will be held in the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisor Chambers. Meeting procedures will be published at www.slocounty.ca.gov before the scheduled hearing date.

Creston Advisory Body (CAB) voted overwhelmingly opposed to this project on two separate occasions – 5/0 against in this current application. CAB and the Creston Community Alliance has designated CAB’s geographical boundaries a “Cannabis Grow Free Zone” from commercial cannabis operations.

The planning commission denied this application based on “…the health, safety or welfare of the general public applicant has not demonstrated effective methods to ensure offsite odors could be sufficiently controlled,” and because, “The proposed cannabis activities may be inconsistent with the character of the immediate neighborhood or contrary to its orderly development…”

The Creston Community Alliance’s says their issues with commercial cannabis grows like this application are not about cannabis use, they say it’s about compatible land use. 121 Creston area and North County residents signed a petition against this project. 11 of the bordering and near neighbors all expressed opposition to this application.

They state reasons such as:

• Skunk like odors from this outdoor cannabis grow can not be effectively contained at the property line – no technology exists to mitigate outdoor grow cannabis odors

• Local impact on neighboring residential water use/wells in this heavy drought condition on the Paso Robles Water Basin and shared aquifer.

• Increased crime elements in the surrounding neighborhoods and community that result from commercial cannabis grows is a well documented hazard and concern. Law enforcement response times to Creston are estimated to be 30-45 minutes.

• Shared private neighborhood dirt road is in constant state of disrepair and can not manage any added heavy use commercial traffic. The property entrance easement was granted and intended for residential use and not commercial uses.

The Creston Community will ask the board of supervisors to vote “no” on the proposed MUP commercial cannabis grow application.

