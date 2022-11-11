Denner Vineyards sold to Gallo Winery

Deal includes brand, tasting room, winery, 130 acres of vineyards

– E. & J. Gallo has purchased Denner Vineyards, according to a story by Wine Spectator, in a deal that includes “the brand, tasting room, and gravity-flow winery, plus 130 acres of vineyards in two of the most hailed subregions of Paso Robles: Willow Creek and Adelaida.” The winery has been a leader in the region for its red Rhône and Bordeaux-style wines. No purchase price was disclosed.

Winemaker Anthony Yount will remain on board. “We look forward to drawing inspiration from and working with [founder Ron Denner] and winemaker Anthony Yount,” said Joseph C. Gallo, vice president and general manager of Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group, in a statement.

Current case production is at about 10,000 annually, but the winery, which also functions as a custom-crush facility, can produce up to 25,000 cases a year

