Paso Robles News|Friday, January 3, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Denny’s employee robbed at knife point, suspects remain at large
  • Follow Us!

Denny’s employee robbed at knife point, suspects remain at large 

Posted: 8:58 am, January 3, 2020 by News Staff


–Friday at 12:01 a.m., Paso Robles Police responded to Denny’s in Paso Robles for a reported robbery. The robbery victim was an employee of Denny’s who stated that he was on his break when two males approached him in the parking lot and demanded at knifepoint that he hand over his wallet.

The employee handed over the wallet, then the two suspects, one described as a Black male adult wearing white shorts and the second suspect a White male adult wearing dark jeans, fled southbound on foot along the fence line paralleling the fairgrounds.

Paso Robles police officers have requested a K-9 from the SLO County Sheriffs to assist in locating the two suspects. The sheriff’s office is continuing the search. The two suspects are still at large. No further information is available at this time.

-Report by Anthony Reed

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.