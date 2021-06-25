Department of Justice finds county jail out of compliance with ADA

DOJ and county reach agreement on ADA improvements

–San Luis Obispo County and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they have reached an agreement regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The DOJ found the jail was not in compliance with current ADA regulations. As a result, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office took immediate action to remedy the situation. The county and the sheriff’s office say they, “fully cooperated with the DOJ to ensure all inmates have equal access to accommodations, activities, and programs.” Many of the improvements listed in the agreement have already been made to the jail or are in the process of being made.

“The sheriff’s office worked cooperatively with the Department of Justice to determine improvements needed to make sure our jail facility is accessible to all people,” said Sheriff Parkinson. “We are pleased with our results so far with our goal to be in full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

The county and the DOJ finalized the agreement yesterday.

