Deprise Brescia Art Gallery grand opening happening Saturday night

–The Deprise Brescia Art Gallery will conduct its Grand Opening Saturday night, Aug. 1 at the new location at 10th and Pine in Paso Robles, next to the Hotel Cheval.

Deprise Brescia and other artists showing at the gallery will be on hand to talk about their art. The artists include jeweler Carlotta Santa Cruz; digital artist B. Alan Cook; Rich Smucker with unique wood jewelry; and Kelly Johnson, who creates mobiles and glass artworks.

Law Vineyards will pour wine. Live music will enhance the ambiance. Deprise has also decorated the gallery restroom to create a unique floral experience. A hologram entertains visitors on the outside of the gallery.

The Grand Opening for the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery is from 5-9 Saturday night.

Share this post!

email

Related