Deprise Brescia Art Gallery grand opening happening Saturday night 

Posted: 3:58 am, August 1, 2020 by News Staff

Brescia and other artists showing at the gallery will be on hand to talk about their art. The artists include jeweler Carlotta Santa Cruz; digital artist B. Alan Cook; Rich Smucker with unique wood jewelry; and Kelly Johnson, who creates mobiles and glass artworks.

–The Deprise Brescia Art Gallery will conduct its Grand Opening Saturday night, Aug. 1 at the new location at 10th and Pine in Paso Robles, next to the Hotel Cheval.

A hologram entertains visitors on the outside of the gallery.

Law Vineyards will pour wine. Live music will enhance the ambiance. Deprise has also decorated the gallery restroom to create a unique floral experience. A hologram entertains visitors on the outside of the gallery.

The Grand Opening for the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery is from 5-9 Saturday night.



