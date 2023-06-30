Paso Robles News|Friday, June 30, 2023
Deputies respond to reports of shots fired in San Miguel 

Posted: 3:35 pm, June 30, 2023 by News Staff

No victims, suspects located

– On Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots heard in the 500 block of 12th Street in San Miguel.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office deployed additional resources, according to a press release. A witness at the location reported they saw someone with a possible firearm. Detectives were not able to confirm that information.

After a thorough investigation, no victims or suspects were located.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.