Deputy injured after driving into tree in Grover Beach



–On Tuesday, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a single-vehicle accident at La Jolla Court and South Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach. The deputy was reportedly on a routine patrol when he crashed his vehicle into a tree in the yard of a residence at that location which also caused damage to the nearby home.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. No one else was involved in the incident and there were no other injuries.

An investigation into the incident is on-going by the California Highway Patrol.

