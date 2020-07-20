Deputy, two correctional deputies and one inmate test positive for COVID-19

–A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office‘s first patrol deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The deputy was tested last week after developing a cough and received results July 17. The last day at work was July 15. The deputy wore a mask in all interactions with the public. Public Health has been notified and a contact tracing investigation initiated. Affected staff were contacted, are being monitored for symptoms, and are currently quarantined.

In addition, two more correctional deputies were found to be COVID-19 positive last week. The correctional deputies last worked on July 10 and July 11, and developed symptoms after their shifts. Those deputies had contact with inmates while at work and were required to wear a mask during those interactions. The housing areas where they worked have been quarantined, the monitoring of inmates continues as well as testing of inmates and staff per the recommendations of San Luis Obispo County Public Health.

One additional inmate has also tested positive. The inmate was asymptomatic and was discovered and isolated today after testing everyone in the unit where the inmate was housed. The sheriff’s office has recently tested more than 300 inmates for COVID-19 with 50 of those tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of sworn staff members at the sheriff’s office to test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to four, with the first case reported July 9. All staff are recovering at home. The total number of inmates who have tested positive now stands at three.

