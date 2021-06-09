Detectives seize one-and-a-half pounds of cocaine after search of San Miguel home

Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas, 42, of San Miguel arrested

–On Monday, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, County Probation, and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 10th Street in San Miguel.

During a search of the residence, detectives discovered in the closet of a back bedroom, a large sweatshirt wrapped around a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of cocaine. Additionally, several separate bags containing cocaine were also located within the sweatshirt including a digital scale. The cocaine appeared to be in large chunks, which is consistent with being cut directly from a kilo or brick of cocaine, and is associated with large-scale cocaine dealers.

Detectives seized approximately one-and-a-half pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $30,000.

Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and was booked into County Jail.

