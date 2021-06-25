Developer notifies neighbors of dusty air quality and potential Valley Fever risk

Construction to soon begin on Vinedo community

–On June 15, residents living near the Paso Robles Olsen-South Chandler Ranch property received notice via Michael Naggar and Associates, Inc., that due to planned construction of the Vinedo community, soil disturbances will result in dusty air quality and potential exposure to Valley Fever spores.

The Vinedo community was approved in February 2020 and will contain 1,293 residential units, an elementary school, parks, a recreational center, and open space. Construction is planned to start July 2021 and set in phases for the next few years.

The City of Paso Robles released an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) that determined construction will impact air quality through the presence of dust and soil containing Valley Fever spores. The construction site will undergo rigorous measures to control the amount of dust that is created and lower the risk of residents being exposed to dust and Valley Fever spores.

Valley Fever is caused by breathing in dust that contains Coccidioides fungal spores; most infections are found in the Central Coast and Central Valley. According to the EIR, around 60% of those with Valley Fever will display no symptoms, which include fatigue, chest pain, coughing, and rashes. Valley Fever becomes a critical case when respiratory distress, such as pneumonia, occurs or spreads to other areas of the body.

Just a few measures outlined in the EIR to lower the risk of breathing in these spores include using water to lower the amount of dust created in the work site, halting construction during periods of high windiness, and keeping any dust covered work clothes or equipment clean and remaining at the worksite.

For more information, the EIR is publicly available at the City of Paso Robles website.

