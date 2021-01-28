Devin Mikulka and Joseph E. Benson join the Carmel & Naccasha law team

–Carmel & Naccasha LLP has announced that attorneys Devin Mikulka and Joseph E. Benson have joined the firm.

Devin Mikulka joined Carmel & Naccasha after working as an associate in the Los Angeles office of Lewis Brisbois as a member of the Labor & Employment Practice. Prior to her work in Los Angeles, Mikulka worked at a boutique employment law firm specializing in single-plaintiff discrimination, wrongful termination, and wage and hour matters. She also worked as a law clerk for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California in San Diego. Prior to law school, Mikulka worked for the U.S. Department of Justice on the international extradition of criminal fugitives.

Mikulka’s passion is helping companies resolve employment disputes efficiently. In addition to defending employers against various employment litigation matters, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination claims, Mikulka also specializes in wage and hour and PAGA actions. Mikulka represents clients in both state and federal court, as well as in arbitration. She has experience helping employers across a wide range of industries, including health care, bars and restaurants, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture.

“We are very pleased to have Devin at Carmel & Naccasha LLP. With her experience in labor and employment law, Devin offers invaluable resources to our clients,” said Z Naccasha, managing partner of Carmel & Naccasha.

“I am excited to be with Carmel & Naccasha, LLP,” said Mikulka. “What attracted me to the firm is its reputation in the local community. I can help Carmel & Naccasha expand their legal offerings by providing litigation services to local employers who face employment issues, as well as helping employers avoid issues with the right policies and procedures.”

Joesph Benson worked in-house as Senior Corporate Counsel with the local technology company, Mindbody, where he worked since 2016. Benson has nearly a decade of legal experience working for some of the world’s premier aerospace companies. Before Mindbody, Benson worked at Boeing as well as Pratt & Whitney.

Benson serves on the board of directors for the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, the San Luis Obispo Symphony, and was recently elected as the 2021 President of the San Luis Obispo County Bar Association.

“We are extremely pleased to have Joe join our team. His legal expertise, pragmatic approach, and passion for the community are a great combination,” said Z Naccasha, managing partner of Carmel & Naccasha.

“I am thrilled to join C&N!” said Benson. “What attracted me to the firm is its focus on relationships with clients and the culture of contributing to the local community. I love helping companies succeed and I believe C&N is the perfect spot for me to able to do that. Being able to continue to live and work in this very special place we now call home is a wonderful thing for me and my family.”

Founded in 2004, Carmel & Naccasha has offices in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The firm’s lawyers focus their practice and provide exemplary client services in the areas of business transactions, real property, land use, commercial and employment litigation, taxation

and tax controversies, trusts and estate planning, municipal law, and insurance coverage. For more information about Carmel & Naccasha, visit their website at www.carnaclaw.com.

