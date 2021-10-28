Día de los Muertos events happening at Cuesta College

Multiple virtual celebrations to be held in honor of the holiday

– Cuesta College students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to participate in virtual Día de los Muertos events at Cuesta College. El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday on Nov. 1 and 2 when families welcome their deceased relatives’ souls for a brief reunion that includes food, drink, and celebrations that include offerings on ofrendas or altars. A virtual ofrenda with images of deceased loved ones submitted by Cuesta College students and staff may be viewed on the Cuesta College website.

“Día de Muertos gives us all a way to cope and celebrate together as a community the loss of a loved one,” said Cuesta Financial Aid Specialist Aly Aguirre. “Families and communities can celebrate together all of our loved ones who are no longer with us.”

On Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 – 7 p.m., a Día de los Muertos Celebration will be held via Zoom. Event activities include a cultural appropriation discussion, playing the game Lotería with prizes awarded, creating sugar skull art, and sharing stories about loved ones who have passed on.

Materials needed to participate will be provided before the event. Participants may register and claim a Día de los Muertos Celebration kit at bit.ly/DiaRegistration.

The Día de los Muertos celebration events are sponsored by Latina Leadership Network Student Club, Cuesta Library, Latina Leadership Network Staff Chapter, and the Cuesta College Cultural Center.

Please visit the Cuesta College webpage for additional information or contact Student Life Activities Assistant Ali Phelps at allison_phelps1@cuesta.edu.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related