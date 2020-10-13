Dia de Los Muertos-themed drive in concert happening Halloween night

–Local bands ​Proxima Parada ​and ​The Vibe Setters ​will be performing sets of music alongside traditional Dia De Muertos performers ​live on stage as part of a “drive-in and watch from your vehicle concert experience.’

The event is happening on Oct. 31 at La Cuesta Ranch in San Luis Obispo from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. All information can be found on their website at driveinslo.com​ ​including ticket purchase, FAQs, COVID-19 precautions, and more. This is a mask mandatory event.

SMV Presents is creating a unique live music experience by allowing fans to enjoy the entertainment from the comfort of their car in a drive-in setting with the audio simulcast on an FM frequency. All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in a secure and safe private field so fans can enjoy a true live concert experience. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event. There will be no alcohol or food sales and ticket buyers are encouraged to order takeout from local downtown SLO restaurants to enjoy during the event.

Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and then will be​ ​shown to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own​ ​vehicle. Guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use one of the portable bathroom​ locations which will be continuously sanitized throughout each event.

There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing.

This event will also raise money for the local non-profit Transitions Mental Health Association, specifically in their Suicide Prevention Program. They will offer an opportunity to add on a donation when buying your ticket. SMV Presents will also donate 25-percent of all merchandise sales to TMHA.

