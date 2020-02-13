Diablo Canyon power plant unit 2 taken offline for maintenance



–Operators at Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant safely removed Unit 2 from service today in order to perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, the company announced today.

This maintenance cannot be performed while the unit is operating. There will be no impact in electrical service to customers.

Once the maintenance is complete, Unit 2 will be returned to service. The two units at DCPP operate independently, and Unit 1 remains safely operating at full power.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant is a nuclear power facility owned and operated by PG&E. Its two units together produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of carbon-free power.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation, is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and pge.com/news.

