Diablo Power Plant Unit 2 restored to 100-percent power following planned outage 

Posted: 5:34 am, December 26, 2019 by News Staff

Diablo Canyon

–Operators at Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) have safely returned Unit 2 to 100 percent power following a planned refueling and maintenance outage that began in late September.

“With safety as our core value, the Diablo Canyon team safely and successfully completed approximately 28,000 work activities injury-free during this outage,” said Jim Welsch, Senior Vice President of Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer. “The work they have done supports our strong commitment to operate the facility in a safe and reliable manner and ensures the continued delivery of clean and affordable electricity to our customers.”

During the planned outage, PG&E employees and over 900 additional temporary workers safely completed 12 major projects, involving approximately 160,000 person-hours. This work included replacing the Unit 2 stator. The stator is a key component of the generator that puts out 1,143 megawatts of electricity during regular operations. Additional projects included replacing a portion of the reactor fuel, conducting maintenance, and testing systems and components that are not accessible during regular plant operations.

Each of Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s two reactor units is safely refueled approximately every 20 months. Unit 1 is safely operating at 100 percent power and will undergo a planned refueling outage in the fall of 2020.

For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and pge.com/news.

