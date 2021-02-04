Dignity Health recognizes February as American Heart Month

–Local hospitals recognize American Heart Month and the importance of cardiac health, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, and they urge community members to take action toward better heart health.

Adopting healthy lifestyles to prevent heart disease, exercising regularly, maintaining routine cardiac screenings, eating heart-healthy foods, and alleviating stress can make a great impact on your overall heart health.

“This pandemic has been incredibly stressful for many, and has deterred some individuals from seeking out proper health care, including cardiac care,” says Scott Robertson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Dignity Health Central Coast. “We want to emphasize the importance of maintaining health screenings, including diabetes, blood pressure, and appropriate heart screenings. We encourage community members to take the initiative to get the proper care and make these important screenings a priority.”

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals want to emphasize the importance of cardiac health during the month of February, but also that it is important year-round. We encourage community members not to delay important care, such as routine screenings and visiting your physician regularly.

For cardiac emergencies such as stroke and heart attack, our emergency departments are safe and ready to care for you. A delay in care can make all the difference in health outcomes.

To learn the signs of a heart attack for both men and women, visit dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

