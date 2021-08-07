Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 7, 2021
Dino Science Camp offered at Centennial Park 

Posted: 5:05 am, August 7, 2021 by News Staff

Camp offered Thursday afternoons starting Aug. 26

–Dino Science Camp will be offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles on Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. starting Aug. 26 until Sept. 30. The cost of the camp is $135, with a 50-percent scholarship option available and a discount offered for 2 or more participants of $5.

During the camp, participants will dig up fossils, create beautiful geodes, construct dinosaur bones, learn about the ice age and watch volcanoes change colors and erupt.

A $10 supply fee is payable to the instructor at the first class. Note: Please wear play clothes that you’re ok with getting dirty. Click here to register.

Comments

