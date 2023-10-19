Dinosaurs roar into Paso Robles Library for ‘Dinovember’

Activities designed to keep kids engaged during school break

– The Paso Robles City Library is set to host a special Dinovember event on Nov. 20-21, inviting families to immerse themselves in a world of prehistoric wonder. The library will feature dinosaur-themed entertainment and activities designed to keep kids engaged during their school break.

The library’s Dinovember event will feature a range of offerings, including dinosaur decorations, craft sessions, interactive activities, games, and the chance for kids of all ages to win prizes.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

