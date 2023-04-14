Paso Robles News|Friday, April 14, 2023
Disaster loan outreach center in SLO closing next week 

Posted: 6:15 am, April 14, 2023 by News Staff

roof damageU.S. Small Business Administration to close center in SLO April 18

–  The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that it will close the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo on April 18.

Even though the deadline to apply for a loan for property damage has passed, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size still have until Oct. 16, 2023, to apply for an economic injury disaster loan to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Business owners may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Click here for more information. 

 

 

