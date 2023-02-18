Disaster loan outreach center opening in San Luis Obispo

Businesses of all sizes, nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged assets

– Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today announced the opening of its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo to meet the needs of businesses and individuals who were affected by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 31, 2023.

The center will be located at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm Street, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo and the County of San Luis Obispo, beginning Saturday, Feb. 18.

“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application,” Garfield said. The center will be open on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.

The center opens at 9 a.m. today.

Hours:

Tuesdays – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursdays – Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

SBA disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 3.305 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.313 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, survivors must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is March 16. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Oct. 16, 2023.

Recently, U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced a policy change granting 12 months of no payments and 0% interest. This pertains to all disaster loans approved in response to disasters declared on or after Sept. 21, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023. This covers SBA disaster loans currently available for Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. This policy change will benefit disaster survivors and help them to decrease the overall cost of recovery by reducing the amount of accrued interest they must repay. Details are available through the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. Individuals with verbal or hearing impairments may dial 7‑1-1 to access telecommunications relay services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, or email: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

To learn more about the U.S. Small Business Administration, visit www.sba.gov.

