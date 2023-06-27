Disaster recovery center to open in Templeton this week

Center providing resources to residents who were affected by the February and March storms

– On Tuesday, a Disaster Recovery Center will open in Templeton to provide resources to residents who were affected by the February and March storms. The center is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and the County of San Luis Obispo.

The center will be open Tuesday, June 27 through Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Center, 601 S. Main St in Templeton. Residents who experienced damage to their homes or businesses can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish and ASL interpreter services will be present.

To apply online for assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov. Community members may also use the FEMA mobile app or call 1-800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages.

For questions, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678. Follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.

