Discover creativity at upcoming Studios on the Park events

Event schedule for August

– Studios on the Park is gearing up for a lineup of events in August, showcasing the art community of the Central Coast. From exhibitions to creative workshops and inspiring presentations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this nonprofit art haven. Below are the key events to mark on your calendar:

Exhibition: Our Central Coast

Date: July 1 – Aug. 27

Details: Join Studios on the Park for the second month of the “Our Central Coast” exhibition. This collaborative showcase features the artistic visions of four art associations – Atascadero Art Association, Cambria Center for the Arts, Morro Bay Art Association, and Paso Robles Art Association. Each association offers its unique perspective on Central Coast living through diverse artworks.

First Saturday

Date: Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m.

Details: Kick off the month with the grand opening of “Our Central Coast” exhibition. Enjoy an evening of art, wine, and music as Bodega de Edgar pours fine wines while musician Shawn Chasten sets the mood with soulful melodies.

Artist Talk: “The Spark to Creativity” by Larry Le Brane

Date: Aug. 11, 5-7 p.m.

Details: Larry Le Brane, a renowned artist, will deliver a free presentation on “The Spark to Creativity.” Discover the journey and inspiration behind Larry’s eclectic art, including his use of fused glass, unconventional materials, and found objects. Be inspired by the stories, photos, and humor that shaped his current exhibition piece, the illuminated “Largemouth Bassoon off the Hook” sculpture in our front window as part of “Our Central Coast.”

From Pastures to Paper: Pastel Cow Painting Class

Date: Aug. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $30 for one, $40 for a couple

Details: Attendees can unleash their inner artist with a fun-filled evening of cow-themed pastel painting. With the guidance of skilled studios artists, create a “moo-tiful masterpiece” while sipping on fine wines. All materials and wine are included in the ticket price, making this event perfect for artists of all levels.

Watercolor & Gold Leaf Class

Date: Aug. 13, 12-2 p.m.

Cost: $45

Details: Artist Spencer Collins will take attendees on a creative journey using watercolors and gold leaf. In this class, design a beautiful floral piece that combines elegant watercolor techniques with shimmering gold leaf accents. All materials will be provided, and the class is suitable for adults and teens of all skill levels.

Book Presentation: Jill Thayer’s Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment

Date: Aug. 13, 2-4 p.m.

Details: Author Jill Thayer will present her new book, “Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment.” Delve into her favorite Central Coast trails, discover resources for finding them, and learn why they offer the perfect balance of reflection and exercise. This visually captivating presentation will be accompanied by art from “Our Central Coast” exhibition, showcasing the enchanting beauty of the region.

Sip n’ Sketch

Date: Aug. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Details: Join Studios on the Park for the Sip n’ Sketch event, where guests can bring their own art supplies and sketch a textile and sewing-themed still life. Sip on wine from Winery Partners’ library collection and enjoy a creative evening.

For more information or to RSVP for any of these events, contact Studios on the Park at (805) 238-9800, contact@studiosonthepark.org or emma@studiosonthepark.org.

Share To Social Media