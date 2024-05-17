Paso Robles News|Friday, May 17, 2024
Discover summer fun with recreation services, city library 

Posted: 6:33 am, May 17, 2024 by News Staff

paso robles aquatics– Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles City Library have partnered to launch “Summer in the City,” an initiative aimed at helping community members discover a variety of summer activities. This program provides a centralized source of information on events, classes, camps, lessons, and leagues available during the summer months.

Paso Robles Recreation Services offers activities for all ages, including events, classes, camps, lessons, and leagues. Scholarships for youth and seniors are available for all activities. The department encourages community members to plan their summer fun through their offerings.

The Paso Robles City Library will activate the program links on June 3. The library serves as a community hub, offering programs, classes, and events for all ages.

