‘Discriminatory comments will not be tolerated’ says high school principal

Recent student-generated online content reportedly included hateful speech and/or discriminatory language

–The following is a statement from Paso Robles High School Principal Anthony Overton regarding recently reported social media recent hate speech and actions taken by students:

Dear Bearcat families, students, faculty, staff, and community,

I want to thank each and every one of you that have taken the time to consider and discuss with our students the message I sent last Tuesday, Oct. 19 regarding the inappropriateness of hate speech/actions and its negative impact on our school culture.

This message is to address some troubling online and social media content that was brought to our attention by community members and students. It has been reported that a student-generated online content included hateful speech and/or discriminatory language. School administrators are in the process of investigating this incident. If students say something on social media during school hours, at a school event, or outside school that leads to a substantial disruption, schools can discipline a student. It is important to remind all students that their actions outside of the school can have an impact inside of school.

As a school site, we are committed to a learning environment that is safe and free of any behavior that causes division within our community. Discriminatory comments will not be tolerated in our school.

It is important for us as parents and educators to talk to our students about their online social media posts. Thank you for your continued support. We have a shared responsibility to build a community built upon mutual respect, which in the modern digital age includes the respectful use of social media.

Thank you and please have a safe weekend,

Principal Overton

