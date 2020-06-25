Disneyland postpones July 17 park reopening

–Orange County Register reports–

Disneyland has been forced to postpone the proposed July 17 reopening of its Anaheim theme parks and delay the planned July 23 reopening of two Disneyland resort hotels while it awaits theme park reopening guidelines from the state.

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4,” according to a statement from Disneyland. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been in contact with Disney and other California theme park operators about his concerns regarding reopening.

“The Governor appreciates Disney’s responsiveness to his concerns about reopening amid the recent increases in COVID-19 infections across many Southern California counties,” Newsom’s communications director Nathan Click said via email. “The state and our public health experts continue to be in contact with the company and their workers — as well as other theme parks in the state — as we track and combat the spread of the virus.”

Share this post!

email

Related