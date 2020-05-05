Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Dispose of used face masks and PPE in trash bins, not in recycling 

Posted: 1:17 pm, May 5, 2020 by Publisher Scott Brennan

The City of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Waste and Recycle is asking local residents to dispose of used face masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) in the black or grey trash bins and not in recycling containers.

“We have observed some PPE, personal protective equipment, e.g. facemasks and gloves, ending up in the recycling stream,” says Ian Hoover, general manager of Paso Robles Waste and Recycle.

“Even unused, these items are trash,” he says. “If they’re used, they potentially expose recycling workers to the virus.” Ideally, they should be bagged and placed in the trash container, he says.

About the author: Publisher Scott Brennan

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Follow him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or follow his blog.