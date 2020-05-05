Dispose of used face masks and PPE in trash bins, not in recycling

The City of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Waste and Recycle is asking local residents to dispose of used face masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) in the black or grey trash bins and not in recycling containers.

“We have observed some PPE, personal protective equipment, e.g. facemasks and gloves, ending up in the recycling stream,” says Ian Hoover, general manager of Paso Robles Waste and Recycle.

“Even unused, these items are trash,” he says. “If they’re used, they potentially expose recycling workers to the virus.” Ideally, they should be bagged and placed in the trash container, he says.

