Distillers of SLO County getting ready for Distillery Trail Weekend

Toast Tours offering tour that will give attendees opportunity to travel to each distillery ‘safely and in style’

– There will be plenty to toast to throughout the annual Distillery Trail Weekend hosted by the Distillers of SLO County from Aug. 12-14. Over the course of the three-day event, each of the 14 distilleries along the trail will be showcasing their craft spirits with “top-shelf” experiences, including distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, live music, and pairings with local food.

“Distillery Trail Weekend is the culmination of years of effort and dedication we put into making our high-quality genuine spirits,” says Aaron Bergh, who owns Calwise Spirits Co. in Paso Robles, California, and currently serves as the President of the Distillers of SLO County.

Admission to the weekend’s festivities is via an exclusive Copper Card, available for purchase at any member distillery or the SLO Distillers website. The card costs $75 until Aug. 1, then it’s $85, and covers one complimentary tasting flight at each of the 14 distilleries. That’s a $288 value, and the Copper Card has no expiration date.

Complimentary Distillery Trail maps are available at any member distillery, as well as a digital version on slodistillers.com. At each stop attendees make, they will receive a stamp from the participating distillery. Once they sip their way through the trail and collect at least six stamps, the maps can be traded for an exclusive SLO Distillers flask.

“Going distillery hopping is a lot of fun, but we encourage attendees to be safe and responsible,” says Lynette Sonne, the Executive Director of the Distillers of SLO County. “This year, we’re excited to announce our first-ever Distillery Trail Weekend transportation partner.”

Toast Tours, a Paso Robles-based tour company with a fleet of luxury tour buses and vans, is offering tour packages that will give trail weekend attendees the opportunity to travel to each distillery safely and in style. The cost of a full-day tour package is $185 and includes a Copper Card as well as pick up and drop off anywhere in the Paso Robles city limits. More information on tour packages can be found at toasttours.com.

“We’re putting San Luis Obispo County on the map as the premier region for high-quality craft spirits in California and the United States,” says Bergh. “The SLO County Distillery Trail is the only organized distillery trail in the state of California, and one of the few in the entire country. Our community of distillers is truly exceptional and we look forward to welcoming the public into our distilleries.”

Advertisement

Related