Distillery Trail Weekend kicks off August 12

County distillers ready for the three-day event

– There’ll be plenty to toast to throughout the annual Distillery Trail Weekend hosted by the Distillers of SLO County from August 12-14, 2022. Over the course of the three-day event, each of the 14 members along the trail will be showcasing their craft spirits with top-shelf happenings such as distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, live music, and pairings with local eats and treats.

Admission to the weekend’s festivities is via an exclusive Copper Card, available for purchase at any member distillery or the SLO Distillers website. The car costs $75 until Aug. 1, then it’s $85, and covers one complimentary tasting flight at each of the 14 distilleries. That’s a $288 value, and the Copper Card has no expiration date.

In addition, during the 2022 Distillery Trail Weekend in August, be sure to pick up a map of the Distilleries of SLO County. For each stop you make, get a stamp from the participating distillery. After sipping your way to at least six locations over the weekend, turn in your map in for an exclusive SLO Distillers flask.

Distillers of SLO County is a 501 (c)(6) and is an affiliation of farmers, winemakers, brewers, bartenders, chemists, and overall spirit enthusiasts with the common interest of crafting world-class distillates in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region and beyond. As you journey along the Distillery Trail of SLO County, taste one-of-a-kind spirits and meet the individuals behind the bottle as they work passionately to create brandy, whiskey, gin, vodka, and grappa.

The 14 members of the trail are located in Paso Robles, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Grover Beach. For more information about the group and its craft distilleries, go to slodistillers.com.

