Distillery unveils new six-year single barrel bourbon 

Posted: 6:10 am, August 9, 2023 by News Staff

Rod & Hammer's Unveils Six Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Bourbon is available at the distillery’s tasting room, online, and at local grocery stores

– Central Coast distillery Rod & Hammer has introduced its latest limited release, a six-year single barrel bourbon.

Created using a mashbill consisting of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley, the single-barrel bourbon “delivers a complex flavor profile that is both intriguing and satisfying.” Tasting notes include creamy vanilla, charred oak, and toasted honey sweetness. Each bottle is individually numbered with the barrel proofing information and unique bottle number as each bottle is hand-packed into a luxurious gift box.

“We are delighted to introduce our Six Year Single Barrel Bourbon to discerning whiskey connoisseurs,” said Rodney Cegelski, co-founder at Rod & Hammer. “This limited release is both bold and refined, embodying the essence of Rod & Hammer and showcasing how California does whiskey.”

The highly-limited 750ml bottles are available for purchase at the distillery’s tasting room as well as online. Additionally, local Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores will carry this limited-edition bourbon.

For more information visit www.rodandhammer.com.

 

