Distracted driver causes rollover crash on US 101 in Paso Robles

Vehicle breached a chain-link perimeter fence during rollover, collided with seven unoccupied parked vehicles along Ramada Drive

– A distracted driver caused a rollover crash today at approximately 12:37 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Highway 101 North of HIghway 46 West in Paso Robles, involving a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by 20-year-old Derek Emilliano Lunker of Atascadero.

Lunker was driving the Ford Explorer northbound on US 101 at a speed of approximately 65-70 mph while being distracted by his cell phone. This distraction led to his failure to maintain attention to the roadway and traffic ahead. Consequently, the Ford Explorer drifted into the median, initiating a loss of control, according to CHP.

In an attempt to regain control, Lunker executed a sharp right turn, causing the vehicle to rotate clockwise as it crossed both northbound lanes of US 101. Subsequently, the Explorer entered the dirt right shoulder and rolled multiple times. During the rollover sequence, the vehicle breached a chain-link perimeter fence and collided with seven unoccupied parked vehicles along Ramada Drive, in front of the Firestone Walker Brewery.

Lunker, who was not properly restrained, was partially ejected during the crash, resulting in a fracture to his left leg and other injuries. Emergency responders transported him by ground ambulance to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment.

Authorities determined that distraction was a primary contributing factor to the crash, ruling out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors. Failure to use safety equipment significantly exacerbated the severity of the injuries sustained in the accident.

