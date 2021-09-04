District Attorney and Gala Pride & Diversity Center announce collaborative efforts

District attorney meets with staff of The Gala Pride & Diversity Center after radio show appearance

–On Friday, July 30, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow and Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth met privately with the board of directors and staff of The Gala Pride & Diversity Center at 1060 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo. The board of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center requested the meeting after DA Dow’s appearance Aug. 11, 2020, as an interviewed guest on “Washington Watch,” a nationally syndicated radio program of the Family Research Council.

During the July 30 meeting Dan Dow shared the information that in response to a telephonic request that morning, his staff scheduled the interview to discuss his recently reported statement that he would not prosecute people for singing in any house of worship even though state officials had issued a public order prohibiting singing in houses of worship. Due to time constraints, they say the requisite research about the radio show was not performed. The Family Research Council is an American fundamentalist Protestant activist group, with an affiliated lobbying organization. DA Dow stated that he would not have appeared on the show had he known the implications to the LGBTQ+ community.

As a result of the meeting, District Attorney Dan Dow and the board and staff of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center affirmed a joint priority of ensuring that the criminal and victim justice system treats every human being with dignity, respect, and fairness and in working towards the elimination of bias in the legal profession and in society at large.

Toward that end, Dow has invited The Gala Pride & Diversity Center to provide training to the staff of the District Attorney’s Office. That training will include the history and issues LGBTQ+ people have experienced as a result of interacting with the criminal justice system, both locally and elsewhere, in order to be better equipped to fulfill prosecutorial duties in a respectful and unbiased manner that fosters trust in our community. In turn, the DA’s office has agreed to provide training to The Pride Center’s members about the criminal and victim justice system and the role of the District Attorney’s Office.

The Gala Pride & Diversity Center’s mission is to support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite the Central Coast community.

“We know that being affirming of a transgender person’s pronouns or understanding barriers to medical and mental healthcare experiences by LGBTQIA+ individuals lead to better outcomes in all areas, and we are eager to share information with the District Attorney’s Office that will be useful to staff in their everyday interactions with our community,” said Executive Director Michelle Call. “Training from the D.A.’s Office will also enable us to increase the depth of our understanding and better serve our constituents,” she added.

The District Attorney’s Office and The Gala Pride & Diversity Center both affirmed a joint desire to continue an ongoing dialogue and working towards building a professional relationship of collaboration and trust.

“As District Attorney for San Luis Obispo County, I serve all people within our borders and I am firmly committed to treating every individual fairly and equitably when performing my duties and obligations,” said Dow. “The District Attorney’s Office has a proven track record of taking an aggressive stance in prosecuting hate crimes that target people based on immutable traits or protected legal status and vigorously prosecuting offenders who target the most vulnerable such as children and the elderly.”

