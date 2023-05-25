District attorney, congressman to speak at Republican Party event

The Lincoln Reagan Fundraiser Dinner slated for June 17 at Raven Ranch in Paso Robles

– The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County has announced that it will host the Lincoln Reagan Fundraiser Dinner, an evening dedicated to “honoring the core values of freedom, unity, and leadership.” The event is slated for June 17 at Raven Ranch in Paso Robles.

Stein’s BBQ & Catering will be providing a Santa Maria-style tri-tip and chicken barbecue. There will be a 50/50 drawing, an auction of unique items, and an after-party.

The Lincoln Reagan Dinner will feature two guest speakers who will share their insights on the pressing issues that the state and nation face. The party will welcome Congressman Kevin Kiley, who is on the house judiciary and the education and workforce committees, who says serving in Congress has only “strengthened his resolve to help Californians fight the destruction of California by Newsom by exposing him nationally.” Also speaking will be District Attorney Dan Dow, who will provide insight into gang problems, drugs, and human trafficking in San Luis Obispo County, and share perspectives on the matters affecting the local community.

“The recent school board race with Kenney Enney winning hands-down shows what can happen when conservatives come together and stand up for their values,” says Cindy Muir, a chair of the local Republican Party, “With three supervisor races and many others in our near future, it’s imperative for all conservatives to come together and get involved…

“We encourage all interested individuals to secure their tickets early, as this event promises to be the Republican Party’s biggest fundraiser of the year. By supporting this event, you will make a significant impact and enable us to continue championing the values that our community holds dear.”

Tickets for the Lincoln Reagan Dinner are available at RPSLOC.org.

