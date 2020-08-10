District attorney explains why ‘Zero-dollar’ bail policy continues in SLO County

–While the Judicial Council of California voted 17-2 to end the “zero-dollar bail” schedule on June 20, the practice continues in San Luis Obispo County, according to District Attorney Dan Dow. The state council left it up to local courts to determine how to address bail in their jurisdictions.

“Unfortunately, the zero bail did not end in its entirety, he said. “Our SLO County Superior Court implemented its own zero bail schedule fashioned after the earlier statewide zero bail measure.”

Essentially, any crime that is not defined in the penal code as serious, violent, or a sex offense is still given zero bail in SLO County.

Here is the “Emergency Bail Schedule” put in place by local Judges on June 21: During the COVID-19 crisis, and as authorized by the Chair of the Judicial Council of California, the San Luis Obispo Superior Court approved and adopts the following Emergency Bail Schedule effective upon the revocation of Emergency Rule 4, adopted by the Judicial Council on April 6, 2020.

This bail schedule shall apply to:

(A) Every accused person arrested and in pretrial custody; and

(B) Every accused person held in pretrial custody.

Bail for all misdemeanor and felony offenses is set at $0, with the exception of only the offenses listed below:

A serious felony, as defined in Penal Code section 1192.7(c), such as murder and manslaughter, or a violent felony, as defined in Penal Code section 667.5(c);

PC 207 & 209 w/ intent to commit sex assault – Kidnapping

PC 236.1 (b) and (c) – Human Trafficking

PC 243.4 – Sexual Battery

PC 261 – Rape

PC 262(a)(1 ) w/ use of force/violence & state prison sentence – Spousal Rape

PC 264.1 – Penetration by Foreign Object

PC 266 – Enticing Minor to Prostitution

PC 266c – Unlawful Sexual Intercourse by Fraud

PC 266h(b) – Pimping of a Minor

PC 266i(b) – Pandering with a Minor

PC 266j – Procuring Child Under 16 for Lewd Acts

PC 267 – Abduction a Minor for Prostitution

PC 269 – Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

PC 285 – Incest

PC 286 – Sodomy

PC 287 – Oral Copulation

PC 245(a)(4) – Assault with Force Likely to Cause GBI, felony only

PC 166(c)(4) – Violation of a Restraining Order with a Prior

PC 236.1 – Labor and Human Trafficking

PC 368 – Elder Abuse, physical or financial, felony only

PC 273a – Child Abuse

PC 273d – Corporal Injury to a Child

VC 2800.2 – Evading a Peace Officer

A felony violation alleged to have been committed while the arrestee is out of custody on bail, own recognizance, or zero dollars bail.

